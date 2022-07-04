ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $35.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

