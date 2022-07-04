Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

