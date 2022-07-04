Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

