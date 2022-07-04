Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $369.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average is $355.19.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

