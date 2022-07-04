QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,807. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of QS opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

