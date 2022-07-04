Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.94. 10,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

