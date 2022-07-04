Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 30,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,669. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

