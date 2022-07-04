Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,182 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,946,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,245 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 472,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

