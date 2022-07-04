Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,141 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

