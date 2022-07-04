Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.