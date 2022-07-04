Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $4.45 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.03. 1,269,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

