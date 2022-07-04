Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 329,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,421. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

