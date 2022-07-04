Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00153878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.