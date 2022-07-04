Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.08 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00015170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $15.08 million and $3.24 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00145899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00857645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00085016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,002,477 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

