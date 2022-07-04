RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

