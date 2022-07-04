Raydium Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $81.30 million and $11.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00150193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00853108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00089124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015992 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 117,533,849 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.