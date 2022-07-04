Raymond James Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $160.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.78.

TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

