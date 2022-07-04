Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

