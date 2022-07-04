Raymond James Trims Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Target Price to C$50.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

TCS opened at C$33.49 on Thursday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$61.06. The company has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a P/E ratio of 124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

