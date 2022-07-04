Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,684.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00006209 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $9,684.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00298615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.02162507 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000218 BTC.

