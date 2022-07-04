Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

