RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $257,193.99

RED (RED) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $257,193.99 and $91.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00255342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.