Reef Price Hits $0.0035 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $68.57 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.52 or 0.99999785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00176413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,943,715 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

