Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.19. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

