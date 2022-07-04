REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $62,885.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

