RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.16 and a 200-day moving average of $362.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

