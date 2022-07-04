RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

