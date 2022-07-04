Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,578.46).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein bought 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($94,466.94).

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Monday. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

