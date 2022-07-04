Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,578.46).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein bought 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($94,466.94).

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Monday. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00.

About Insig AI (Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insig AI (LON:INSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.