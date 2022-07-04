Rise Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1,122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. 1,219,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

