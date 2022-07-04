Rise Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 755,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,863,811. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

