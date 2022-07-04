Rise Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. 245,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,876. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.