Rise Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,424,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.