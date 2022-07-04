Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,601,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $102.73. 88,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,691. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.