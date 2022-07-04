Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,481.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.