Rise Advisors LLC Sells 24,921 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 260,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,229. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

