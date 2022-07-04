Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.56. 27,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,770. The firm has a market cap of $718.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

