River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

