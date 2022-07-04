River Oaks Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SouthState makes up about 2.5% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SouthState by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 10.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. 23,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,427. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

