River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.03. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,987. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

