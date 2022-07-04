River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Univest Financial worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,246. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

