Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.48. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

