Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RKLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 19,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $270.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

