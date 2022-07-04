ROOBEE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $543,090.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $543,090.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010372 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00217461 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.