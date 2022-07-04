Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of RY opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

