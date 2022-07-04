Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $45.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.03.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.