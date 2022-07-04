Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.