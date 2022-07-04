Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.
OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.