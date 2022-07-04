Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.9 days.

Shares of SAPIF stock remained flat at $$21.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

