Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.9 days.

Shares of SAPIF stock remained flat at $$21.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

