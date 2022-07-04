Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Insider Buys A$11,780.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRRGet Rating) insider Andrew Dinning acquired 76,000 shares of Sarama Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Sarama Resources (Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.