Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Insider Buys A$11,780.00 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Dinning acquired 76,000 shares of Sarama Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

