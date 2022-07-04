SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

