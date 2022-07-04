Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 383,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.